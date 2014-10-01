Bäume für Menschen – Trees for the World®
have already planted more than 630.000 trees
With their social projects, the environmental organization Bäume für Menschen – Trees for the World® help people & nature.
As a recognized nongovernmental organization (NGO), we have been active in the international aid for Africa since 1996, Our NGO is globally oriented and meets the DZI transparency standard guidelines.
• protection of the trees as a source of life for all of us
• improvement of climate change mitigation
• preservation of many animal and plant species
• research for renewable energy sources
• global orientation
• transparency according to DZI-guidelines
• international aid on the African continent
• projects that can serve as a standard for the whole of the African continent
• creating better educational opportunities
• creating apprenticeship training positions
• creating sustainable jobs
• sustainable social projects
• child care and youth encouragement scheme
• supporting global CO2-aims
• longtime experience in plant growing methods
• reafforestation of devastated areas, Plantations and semiarid areas
• publicly relevant environmentalism
• creation of highly productive tree nurseries
• establishing necessary networks
• developing and installing highly sophisticated methods in forestry
• Realization of forestry and agroforestry projects
• Efficient seed logistics
• most modern reafforestation monitoring
• project development applying patent-registered LogoWald®
• monitoring of land acquisition
• Political network on highest level
• realization of government contracts
Forests are the green heart of our planet which
has to be conserved at any cost.
Our global projects protect trees, that are a source of life for all of us, the climate and many animal and plant species. We create jobs, apprenticeship training positions and school opportunities. Help us!
What is so important about the arboretum in Namibia?
The arboretum in Namibia is a collection of indigenous woods in danger of extinction. Many of the rare trees, shrubs and plants are in real danger, and with our projects, we try to conserve them for future generations. Those who visit our arboretum can study the diversity of a formerly thick dry broadleaf forest on a nature trail. Especially in times of climate change our forests are an important fundament for the biodiversity and a healthy environment. They guarantee clean phreatic water and quality soil, are home to many animals and plants, they are a carbon dioxide sink essential for survival and they represent the livelihood for the local rural population.
