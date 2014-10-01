Bäume für Menschen – Trees for the World®

To plant trees means to preserve our future

Our aim is to prevent the destruction of forests, which are a resource and fundament for human life on earth, by research for renewable energies, education and social projects. For almost 20 years we have been fighting for the preservation of Africa’s dry broadleaf forests, protecting the climate and securing an important livelihood of the population.

We do not just plant a tree – we make climate forest for the future of all people including our children. You want to participate? Plant and foster a tree with us in Africa and support our social project, the Johannis-Kindergarten in Namibia at the same time.